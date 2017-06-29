Final decision today

The Joint Postal Trade Union stated that a decision on the strike action will be made today (29).

The strike which commenced on Monday (26 ) has been based upon three requests.

Convener of the strike action, Chinthaka Bandara stated that extensive discussions were held with the Minister of Post and the Secretary of the Prime Minister yesterday (28), where promises were made to [provide solutions to the existing issues.

However Bandara added that further discussions will take place within the day (29), where a final decision on the matter will be made.