Fifteen-hour water cut in Colombo on March 29

Share ! tweet







­The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said , water supply will be disrupted in several areas in Colombo from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight on March 29.

The Dehiwala – Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Borelesgamuwa, Kolonnawa areas, Kotikawatta, Mulleriyawa and Rathmalana areas will be affected.

The Water Board cited essential maintenance as reason for the water cut.