Fertility rate among Lankan women 2.2

The Demographic and Health Survey report 2016 has revealed that the total fertility rate among women in the reproductive age now stands at 2.2. Contraceptive prevalence rate which reflects the use of contraceptives among currently married women is 65 percent.

The report of the Demographic and Health Survey (DgHS– 2016) launched early this week is a joint project of the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) and the Ministry of Health.

Director General of the Department of Census and statistics, Dr A. J. Satharasinghe said the data, collected for the survey, included demographic and other data about the housing units and health related information obtained from married women in the re-productive age group (15-49 years) and their children below five years of age. The key themes of the SLDHS – 2016 had been background information of those women, reproductive history, knowledge and the use of family planning methods, prenatal and postnatal care, child immunisation, health and nutrition, fertility preferences, spouse’s background and woman’s work, knowledge about Sexually transmitted diseases and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (STD/AIDS), awareness about well-women clinics and children who need special care.

Dr. Satharasinghe said that according to the findings of the survey almost all pregnant women had received antenatal care. Child mortality, infant mortality and under year five child mortality continued to decline, indicating remarkable achievement.