FCID to trace Udayanga’s residential address in UAE

The FCID conducting investigations into the controversial MiG aircraft transaction, informed Court that they have sought the assistance of Interpol to trace the residential address of former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga who is currently living in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The FCID informed Court that they were yet to ascertain Udayanga’s exact address in the UAE and further said steps have been taken to execute the warrant against Udayanga Weeratunga.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had earlier issued a warrant through Interpol for the arrest

of former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, a first cousin of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa over alleged financial fraud that is alleged to have taken place in procuring seven MiG-27 ground attack crafts for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLFA).

The FCID conducting investigation into MiG aircraft transaction had named Udayanga Weeratunga as a suspect in the case through a ‘B’ report dated October 11, 2016.

The FCID sought a warrant written in English through the Interpol from the Fort Magistrate’s Court to arrest former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga over alleged financial fraud that is alleged to have taken place in procuring seven MiG-27 ground attack crafts for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLFA). The FCID told Court that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had unable to serve notices on Udayanga Weeratunga who have been residing in Ukraine for several years.

The FCID had informed Court that Udayanga Weeratunga had directly intervened into the questionable transaction in procuring MiG-27 ground attack crafts. The FCID said the deal amounted to US$14 million.

On June 9, 2016 the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued notices on Udayanga Weeratunga to appear in Court July 15 but he did not turn up.