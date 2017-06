The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) yesterday told the Colombo Magistrate Jayaram Trotsky that they had sought the advice of the Attorney General in respect of the investigations against UPFA MP Namal Rajapaksa and four others over having abused Rs. 15 million in public funds for the setting up of the NR Consultancy Company.

The five suspects had been unable to explain how they accumulated this money, the court was told.

Counsel Sampath Mendis appeared for the suspects.