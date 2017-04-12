Favorable results

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena says that for the first time in the country’s history, the revenue collected by the government from the taxes imposed on liquor and cigarettes has gone down.

He stated that the programme initiated by the government to save the future generations form the drug menace, is showing good results. Speaking during an event in Kandy, he said that three weeks ago the Treasury had reported to the Cabinet of Ministers that the government’s revenue from taxes on liquor and cigarettes has reduced sharply for the first time in history.

The President said that although the government’s income has reduced, it is a great investment for the future generations.