Fatal accident in A9 road

An accident that occurred on the A09 in the Omanthai area has claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman while seriously injuring four others, police revealed.

The incident had occurred when a three- wheel diver has lost control of the three-wheeler, causing it to topple over, while travelling from Vavuniya to Jaffna.

The three- wheeler was believed to have been carrying two women along with two children. The deceased is believed to be a resident from Colombo.

Omanthai Police have begun further investigations into the situation.



