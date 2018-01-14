Farmers cautioned on water use in 2018 despite La Niña

Sri Lanka is expected to receive normal rains in the first three months of 2018, but the period is the driest in the year and farmers should use water sparingly, the island’s agricultural authorities have said in a weather update.

Meteorologists have forecasted a few days of rain after January 09 including in the dry and intermediate zones of the island.

“Meanwhile, prevailing ocean-atmospheric conditions in the Central Eastern Pacific Ocean favors a La Nina type circulation while the Indian Ocean remains at neutral conditions,” the Agro-climatology & Climate Change Division said.

“These ocean atmospheric conditions again favor to generate expected amounts of rains during next three months from January to March.”

But the first three months generally get the least amount of rain.