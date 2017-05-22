FAO to assist in building dialogue on Geographical Indications

The UN Food and Agricultural Organization will provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Primary Industries to fill the knowledge gap and build a dialogue on Geographical Indications (GI) in Sri Lanka.

FAO project coordinator Stephane Passeri met with minister Daya Gamage and officials of the Department of Export Agriculture at the ministry today (22) to discuss the assistance.

The dialogue, with private sector stakeholders in agricultural product export and officials, will focus on the potential access of Sri Lankan products to the international with a GI.

The partner agencies will review the process of obtaining GI registration/protection and draft roadmap seeking facilitation and resource mobilization for selected Sri Lankan products locally and internationally.

FAO project coordinator Passeri will hold a two day workshop in this regard, starting on May 24 at the Ministry of Primary Industries.