Eye operation comes into normal

The National Eye Hospital (NEH) yesterday said it had been compelled to postponed routine eye surgeries owing to a 15 hour water cut on Thursday (30).

Director NEH, Dr Nilanthi Fernando said that, however, the hospital had performed all casualty surgeries from yesterday evening till late night following the restroation of the water supply. Although bowers had been used to supply water, there was a dealay as they had to cater to all hosptials due to the water cut which affected most parts of the Colombo District.

Bowsers had provided the NEH with about 36,000 liters of water. Responding to a question the NEH Director said that she could not say off hand how many surgeries had been postponed.