Extreme weather conditions to continue today

The depression in the south-west of Sri Lanka has developed in to a deep depression and it is located 200 km away from Colombo. It is expected to develop further and move to the Arabian Sea area.

Hence, heavy rains and gusty strong winds (about 60-70 kmph) can be expected over the island, and heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas can be expected further in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island too.

Showers or thundershowers will occur most parts of the island.

Very heavy falls (about100-150mm) can be expected at some places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces.

– Department of Meteorology