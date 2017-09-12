Expressways will not be privatised

Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella yesterday said that the government was exploring the possibilities of improving the efficiency of the management of existing highways.

In addition, the government was planning to obtain Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to build new highways as well as to develop the present road network, Minister Kiriella said.

He was responding to rumours to the effect that the government was planning to handover the Southern Highway (from Kottawa to Godagama), the Katunayaka Highway and the Outer Circular Road from Kottawa to Kadawatha to a private company.

Last month Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila also alleged that the government was planning to sell the above mentioned highways to China for USD 600 mi