Expressways earn record income on Christmas Eve

Single-day income from Sri Lanka's toll expressways reached a record on Saturday totaling over Rs. 28 million according to an official of the Road Development Authority (RDA).

The Southern Expressway collected Rs. 18.85 million on Saturday and Colombo -Katunayake expressway recorded an income of Rs. 9.55 million, Director of Expressway Operation, Maintenance and Management Division of RDA S. Opanayaka said.

The Southern Expressway's income on Saturday was the highest single day revenue following the opening of the Expressway 5 years ago.

According to the official, about 61,800 vehicles had used the Southern Expressway (E01) on Saturday, while approximately 33,800 vehicles had used the Katunayake Expressway (E03) on Friday (23).

Opanayaka said the use of the Expressway has risen by 10 percent in comparison to the season last year.

Average daily traffic on the E01 is 43,000 which is a Rs. 11.5 million income and about 24,000 vehicles use the E03 daily which brings approximately Rs. 6.5 million daily income, he said.

While the traffic on the expressways increased, the official however, observed, that there is a reduction in the number of accidents on both expressways. Attributing the reduction in accidents to disciplined driving, the official urged the drivers to exercise caution while on expressways.

He said steps have been taken to avoid congestion on the expressways and asked the drivers to contact 1969 in case of an emergency.