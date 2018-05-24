Home / LATEST / Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises

Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises

neo 7 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 52 Views

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urged people living in Kalutara, Madurawala, Dodangoda, Horana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Millaniya, Kirialla, Kuruvita, Alapatha, Ratnapura DS Divisions to evacuate to safe locations as the water level of Kalu River is on the rise.

The DMC also said that more information with regard to the present weather condition can be obtained by calling the number -117

Meanwhile National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued a Landslide Early Warning since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm.

The NBRO urged residents of the following areas to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Rathnapura District 
Ayaganma,Kahawatta,Kalawana,Kiriella,Kolonna,Nivitigala,Pelmadulla,Balangoda,Godakawela,Imbulpe,Opanayaka,Weligepola, DS divisions and surrounding areas.

Kegalle District
Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana DS divisions and surrounding areas.

Kandy District 
Pasbage Korale, GangaIhala Korale, Udapalatha, Doluwa, Delthota DS divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District 
Beruwala, Kalutara, Millaniya DS divisions and surrounding areas

About neo

Check Also

Home Affairs Ministry introduces special ‘disaster’ hotline

A special hotline number was introduced by the Home Affairs Ministry today (23) to inform …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved