Evacuation alert issued as Kalu River water level rises

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urged people living in Kalutara, Madurawala, Dodangoda, Horana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Millaniya, Kirialla, Kuruvita, Alapatha, Ratnapura DS Divisions to evacuate to safe locations as the water level of Kalu River is on the rise.

The DMC also said that more information with regard to the present weather condition can be obtained by calling the number -117

Meanwhile National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued a Landslide Early Warning since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm.

The NBRO urged residents of the following areas to be on alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Rathnapura District

Ayaganma,Kahawatta,Kalawana,Kiriella,Kolonna,Nivitigala,Pelmadulla,Balangoda,Godakawela,Imbulpe,Opanayaka,Weligepola, DS divisions and surrounding areas.

Kegalle District

Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana DS divisions and surrounding areas.

Kandy District

Pasbage Korale, GangaIhala Korale, Udapalatha, Doluwa, Delthota DS divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District

Beruwala, Kalutara, Millaniya DS divisions and surrounding areas