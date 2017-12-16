EU welcomes Sri Lanka acceding to Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

The European Union today welcomed Sri Lanka becoming the 163rd State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention after depositing the instrument of accession to the treaty on the 13th December.

Issuing a statement, the Spokesperson for the European Union External Action said in acceding to the Convention, Sri Lanka increases the safety and security of its people and commits itself to all obligations of the Convention, including clearing minefields, destroying stockpiles and assisting victims.

“The accession of Sri Lanka to the Convention is an important step in the further universalisation of the Convention, which is already now a global norm,” the spokesperson said.

Full text of the Statement by the Spokesperson on the accession of Sri Lanka to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. Is given below.

The European Union is pleased to welcome Sri Lanka as 163rd State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. On 13 December 2017, Sri Lanka deposited its instrument of accession to the Convention of the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (commonly known as the Ottawa Convention). Many Sri Lankans suffered, and continue to suffer from the consequences of the use of Anti-Personnel Mines during the conflict in the country. In acceding to the Convention, Sri Lanka increases the safety and security of its people and commits itself to all obligations of the Convention, including clearing minefields, destroying stockpiles and assisting victims. The accession of Sri Lanka to the Convention is an important step in the further universalisation of the Convention, which is already now a global norm.