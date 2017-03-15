EU stresses the need for Sri Lanka to make prompt progress in fulfilling international commitments

Share ! tweet







The European Union has stressed the need for Sri Lanka to make 'prompt and concrete' progress in fulfilling international commitments on human rights and labor rights when the EU delegation of the working group on Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights met with the Sri Lankan government leaders.

The second meeting of the Working Group on Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights under the European Union-Sri Lanka Joint Commission was held in Colombo 13-14 March 2017.

The EU delegation to the Working Group called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Mangala Samaraweera, who confirmed their political commitment to move forward on reforms in sectors covered by the Working Group.

Both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights domestically and globally and to collaborate on the effective implementation of international human rights instruments, a joint press release issued today said.

The EU recognized the progress made by the Government in various areas, including the ratification of the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the passing of the Right to Information Act, legislation on the Office on Missing Persons and symbolic steps taken to advance reconciliation.

There was a detailed exchange of information on many important ongoing reforms, such as Constitution-making, as well as replacing the Prevention of Terrorism Act and amending the Code of Criminal Procedure Act to bring them in line with international standards. Both sides recognized the need for further progress on reconciliation. They agreed that the full implementation of the UN Human Rights Council resolution of October 2015 remains a priority. The EU reiterated its readiness to continue supporting the Government in its reforms, including with financial assistance.