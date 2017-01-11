EU Commission proposes to grant GSP+

Share ! tweet







The European Commission today proposed that a significant part of the remaining import duties on Sri Lankan products should be removed by the European Union in exchange for the country’s commitment to ratify and effectively implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour conditions, protection of the environment and good governance.

These one-way trade preferences would consist of the full removal of duties on 66% of tariff lines, covering a wide array of products including textiles and fisheries, a statement issued by the EU Commission said.

It said that these preferences would come under a special arrangement of the EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences, known as GSP+. “This arrangement is designed to support developing countries by fostering their economic development through increased trade with Europe and providing incentives to take tangible measures towards sustainable development.”

The European Parliament and the Council have now up to four months to raise potential objections before the measures become effective.