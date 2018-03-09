EU Ambassadors call for end to hate crimes

The recent attacks on communities are very worrying and its is important that the government and the security forces take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions are swiftly brought to justice, the EU Ambassadors have said in a media statement. It is vital that all political leaders, religious and other community leaders condemn violence and make every effort to promote understanding and harmony between communities.

The EU trusts that any actions taken under the State of Emergency will be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.