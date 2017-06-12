Home / LATEST / Estate Superintendent commits suicide in Marawila?

Estate Superintendent commits suicide in Marawila?

Body of a 61-year-old Estate Superintendent who is believed to have committed suicide was found from an estate bungalow in Mudukatuwa, Marawila, police said.
The police believe that the person had shot himself using his official firearm.
The Marawila police have commenced an investigation in connection with the incident. The body of the Estate Superintendent was found following a tip-off received by the police on Monday (12) morning.

