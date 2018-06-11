Home / POLITICS / ES requests public to fill in and hand over BC forms

The Elections Secretariat requests the public to fill in the relevant BC form (registration form) as soon as possible and hand it over to the enumerators, to prepare the electoral register.

Reportedly, the process of issuing these forms to each house in the area has begun and already 90% has been distributed.

Accordingly, fill in the forms as soon as possible and hand it over to the enumerators (Grama Niladharis), requests the Elections Secretariat.

Certain individuals do not hand over these BC forms until the last moment and many issues arise due to that, points out the Secretariat.

 

