Environmentalists clash over Wilpattu et al

Alleging that Industries and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has taken advantage of the simmering dispute over clearing of Wilpattu jungles to pursue his objectives, the Left Centre claimed that the previous Rajapaksa administration as well as the Yahapalana rulers were equally responsible for unabated destruction taking place.

Addressing the media at the Centre for Society and Religion (CSR), Maradana, on Thursday (Feb 23), Chamara Nakandala said that the issue involving Minister Bathiudeen shouldn’t be taken in isolation. Nakandala said that the previous government turned a blind eye to the massive destruction taking place.

Pointing out that all-powerful then Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapakse and nationalists, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila had done nothing to save the environment from unscrupulous elements; Nakandala said the destruction was continuing. Having served the Rajapaksa administration, Patali Champika was now a key player in the Yahapalana administration, the civil society activist said.



He alleged that the Joint Opposition hadn’t really focused on the contentious issue though it realised Sri Lanka’s future was at stake.



The environmentalist alleged that influential politicians on both sides had been cooperating with destructive elements.



The activist claimed that a section of the civil society, too, had contributed to the destructive project for various gains and participated in live television programmes in a bid to deceive the public.