‘Ensure at LG polls that villages are served properly’

Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage urges voters to exercise their franchise at the February 10 LG polls to ensure that their villages are served properly.

She made the request at pockets meetings of the UNP in Ampara yesterday.

The deputy minister noted that the party had been able to bring about considerable rural development in the past two years without having the ruling powers of the LG bodies.

Dr. Gamage asked that her name be not included in the name-boards for development projects, as she only wanted to develop the villages.

Speaking further, she said the new electoral system was easy and ensured the election of a person responsible for each village.

Under it, there is no fight for preferential votes and no need to spend big amounts of money on electioneering, she pointed out.

She went onto say that it was a positive step that around 3,000 female candidates were contesting the election.

The deputy minister added that unlike during the Rajapaksa regime which had elections throughout the year, the entire country could now have a particular election on the same day.