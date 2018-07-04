Home / SPORTS / England and Sweden qualified for quarter finals

neo 12 hours ago SPORTS Leave a comment 95 Views

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

England had previously lost all three World Cup shootouts and three of four in the European Championship but prevailed on Tuesday when Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca failed to convert, leaving Dier to win the game for England.

While Sweden reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years after Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot earned a scrappy 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday.

This was far from a classic at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and if Colombia or England’s players were watching on from Moscow, they could be forgiven for feeling bullish about their prospects in the last eight.

 

