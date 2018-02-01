Home / POLITICS / Enforced Disappearance Bill will be implemented soon

The Government will implement the Enforced Disappearance Bill soon, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said  at an election rally in Vavuniya.

“The government has already got the Enforced Disappearance Bill approved and is now ready to implement it,” he said. “The Government is fully aware that justice has to be meted out to people in the North. We are also ready to empower the widows in the North who need help. We are also aware that the youth in the North wants employment and the government has a plan to fulfil that expectation.”

Mr. Wickremesinghe who elaborated on the government’s economic development plans for the North said a highway network would be constructed in the North. He said a highway will be constructed from Kandy to Trincomalee. He said a Singaporean company had consented to develop the Trincomalee Port.

