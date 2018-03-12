Emergency law will be lifted soon

Primary industries minister Daya Gamage says the government will lift the emergency law imposed in view of the disturbances in several areas.

He was responding to questions raised by journalists during a workshop at his ministry today to build an inter relationship between industrialists and state universities.

The minister also said the blockade on social media sites too, would be lifted soon.

Answering another question, he said the expected change was not evident at the recent cabinet reshuffle.

If the country is to be developed in the next two years, talented persons capable of taking strong decisions needs to be given more responsibilities, he added.