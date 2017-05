A Qatar Airways flight carrying 202 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake , an airport official said.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner was traveling from Thailand to Doha when it made an emergency landing at BIA due to smoke observed inside the flight.

The airport was put on alert before the flight landed safely while an inspection is currently being carried out to determine the cause for the smoke.