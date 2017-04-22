Emergency debate on Meethotamulla disaster; PM to decide

Share ! tweet







Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said Parliament would not be summoned for an emergency debate with regard to the Meetotamulla disaster.

He said Joint Opposition leader Dinesh Gunawardena had requested for a debate and it had been directed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Speaker was of the opinion that if there was a request for a debate it had to come from the Prime Minister and there was no request from the PM’s Office.



He said for an emergency debate notice had to be given 72 hours before as the Speaker had to inform the MPs about it.





Jayasuriya said a number of MPs had gone overseas and the Disaster Management Minister would go overseas on Tuesday.





The Speaker had told MP Dinesh Gunawardena that he was ready to summon Parliament anytime the Prime Minister requested him.



