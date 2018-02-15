Elections Commission urged to fully implement 25 percent quota for women

Sri Lanka’s Civil Society Organisations, including women’s groups, and women’s rights advocates have called on the Chairman and Members of the Election Commission to implement fully the 25% quota for women in accordance with the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act No. 16 of 2017.

“We understand from media reportage and other sources that following the 10th February local government elections, certain political parties feel that they have to bear an ‘unfair’ burden in fulfilling the women’s quota, which has already been clearly established by law.”

“We understand that political parties in consultation with the Elections Commission and the Attorney General’s Department are considering revisions to the law,” the Women and Media Collective said.

“We are extremely concerned at these developments,” it said, in a letter to the Elections Commission, leaders of Political Parties and the Speaker of the House of Parliament.