Elections Chief frowns on people selling their votes

Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya yesterday said that selling votes or bartering them for goods was a sign of slavery.

“Some candidates are in the habit of distributing everything under the sun, but I urge voters to refrain from selling their voting right,”

Addressing a news conference, Deshapriya said voters should exercise their franchise without fear without accepting anything in return for their votes.

Under the first-past-the-post system it was expected to reduce the amount of money spent on propaganda. However, candidates continued to spend colossal amounts of funds in a bid to win the local government polls, Deshapriya said.