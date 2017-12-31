Home / POLITICS / Election-related complaints on the rise

Election-related complaints on the rise

neo 10 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 58 Views

Police said that 53 complaints have been received so far in relation to the forthcoming Local Government election.

This includes 36 election complaints and 17 complaints pertaining to violations of election laws.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters said that two complaints of election law violations were received within yesterday (29).

Complaints received include those against the display of posters, banners and flags on vehicles, fixing of loudspeakers on vehicles, pasting and possession of election posters and unlawful parades.

Forty-four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the complaints, police said.

About neo

Check Also

President appoints another State Minister

UPFA MP Piyasena Gamage was sworn in as State Minister of Law and Order and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved