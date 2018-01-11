Home / POLITICS / Election monitor demands action against Uva CM

Election monitor Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) has urged the Secretary to the Ministry of Education to take action against the Chief Minister of Uva Province Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who has summoned a principal from a Tamil medium school in Badulla to his official residence and forced her to worship him and apologise for not admitting a student he had sent to her.

 

“Parents of a young girl has met the aforementioned principal with a letter from the Chief Minister, seeking the admission of that student. However, the principal refused to enrol the student stating that she would only follow the instructions of the education authorities,” CaFFE Executive Director, Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon said.

 

“We saw similar incidents during the previous administration and the present administration came to power promising that such incidents will not recur.”

