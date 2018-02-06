Election monitor accuses District Secretary of favouring SLPP candidate

The Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) has lodged a complaint with the Elections Commission (EC), demanding that a District Secretary in the Eastern Province be removed as the District Returning Officer (DRO). He alleges that he is openly promoting Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates.

CaFFE said the District Secretary was violating the Elections Commission directives. Executive Director of CaFFE, Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon has written to the EC that the District Secretary was involved in a cricket tournament organised by the SLPP candidate on Jan. 28.