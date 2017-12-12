Home / POLITICS / Election laws to be enforced

Election laws to be enforced

The Police issued a statement declaring that the Local Authorities Election Ordinance will be enforced from yesterday.

Speaking to the media at a press briefing held at the Elections Commission Police media spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that legal action will be sought against any party or individual infringing upon the election laws.

He further stated that no election propaganda or parades can obstruct or disturb Ordinary Level examination centers. It was also mentioned that permits will have to be obtained for the use of loudspeakers and that they may only be operated within a specified area.

The times that loudspeakers may be used for election propaganda are as follows,

