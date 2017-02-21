Election for Bar Association postponed

Share ! tweet







The election to decide a President to the Bar Association which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday has been postponed until further notice, the Secretary of the association said.

A chaotic situation was emerged with respect of holding the election to elect its President and office bearers, it was reported. The situation erupted after the Judicial Services Association had decided to stay away from activities relating to the election of office bearers, sources said. Lawyers U.R. de Silva, Anura Medagoda and R.R.S. Thangarajah are contesting for the presidency post, its President Geoffrey Alagaratnam said.