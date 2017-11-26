Election Commission to call nominations for 93 LG bodies

The Election Commission has decided to call nominations for 93 Local Government bodies with no legal obstacles, 14 days after November 27.

The Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that Returning Officers of 93 LG bodies, which are not affected by the delimitation gazette issue, will call for nominations from November 27.

The decision was taken when the Commission convened today to decide on the forthcoming Local Government election.

A petition has been filed at court seeking the cancelling of the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government on delimitation.