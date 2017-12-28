Election Commission stresses candidates and supporters strictly adhering to election laws

Election Commission has warned the local government election candidates and their supporters to strictly adhere to the election laws as violators be severely dealt with by the police.

Chairman of the Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya Wednesday met with the secretaries and the representatives of the political parties at the Election Secretariat to discuss certain special issues regarding the forthcoming Local Government elections.

After the discussion, police media spokesman, SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that election posters and banners are allowed to be displaced only on the vehicle of the candidate is traveling and also only in premises where the promotional meeting is being held.

The promotional material are allowed to be displaced only in the premises of the public meeting that has obtained official permission.

There are over 1040 persons being used to remove unlawful materials like posters and banners around the island.

Further it is forbidden to make any statement or declaration that would arouse racial tensions or anti-religious sentiments against any religion or any statement leading to conflicts. If any of the conditions are broken the public is urged to call 113020884 to lodge complaints.