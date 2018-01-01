Election Commission stops polls-related public events

The Election Commission has put a halt to a string of public events as they would promote a candidate or political party involved in the upcoming local council elections. The Commission also has given a ruling that in some instances events could be held without the participation of politicians or without political speeches.

These are among the measures taken to prevent abuse of state property or public funds for election related activities.

Disciplinary action will be taken against Government officers who fail to prevent the use of state property or state funds in a manner promoting a candidate or a political party during the campaign, the Election Commission has warned. Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.