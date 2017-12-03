Election Commission decides to hold elections for all LG bodies on one day

The Elections Commission today has decided to hold elections for all local government bodies on one day after the petition against the gazette notification on delimitation was withdrawn.

The announcement of the call for nominations for other local government bodies that were affected by the legal limitation is due to be issued on Monday (4), official sources said.

Meanwhile, the dates announced earlier to accept nominations for elections of 93 local government bodies will be changed and new dates to accept nominations for all LG bodies will be announced on Monday, according to official sources.

The election date scheduled for 27 January will also be changed and the election for all local bodies will be held on a Saturday in the first week of February, Election Commission sources said.

The petition filed by six voters in the Court of Appeals against the implementation of the gazette notification issued on delimitation of local authorities in relation to the Local Government elections was withdrawn.

Accordingly the injunction issued by the Court of Appeals until 4th December postponing the holding of elections for LG bodies was also removed yesterday paving the way for elections to be held for all Local Government bodies on the same day.