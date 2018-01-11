Eight writ applications challenging rejection of nominations re-fixed for support

Eight writ applications filed against the rejection of nominations for local government elections were called before the Court of Appeal yesterday and re-fixed for Support on January 15.

President’s Counsel, Manohara de Silva appeared with Kanishka Witharana for the petitioners.

Faiz Musthapha President’s Counsel appeared with Jandaka Jayasundera P.C., and Pulasthi Rupasinghe, instructed by Laksiri Dharmasiri for the SLFP.

Senior Deputy Solicitor General Arjuna Obeysekera, appeared for the returning officers, cited as first respondents in the petitions.

The bench comprised, Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya (President) and Justice Shiran Gooneratne.