Eight ministers on board

LATEST

A Central Development Board comprising eight Cabinet Ministers has been appointed to coordinate the Greater Kandy urban development plan. Its main tasks will include the re-development of the Bogambara Prison area, Kandy suburban railway, a traffic bypass tunnel through the town area and Mahaveli riverfront development.

Chaired by Minister Sarath Amunugama, the committee includes Ministers Lakshman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Malik Samarawickrema, Rauff Hakeem, S.B. Dissanayake, M.H.A. Haleem and Sarath Fonseka. At a recent meeting, the committee decided to include the Central Province Chief Minister as a member.

