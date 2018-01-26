Home / LATEST / Eight Indian fishermen arrested off Delft

Eight Indian fishermen arrested off Delft

neo 3 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 39 Views

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 8 Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for poaching in the Sri Lankan territorial waters North-west of the Delft Island.

Naval personnel onboard a Fast Gun Boat and a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, on routine patrol, made the interception on Wednesday (24).

The apprehended fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurai, SLN said.

Meanwhile, the trawlers and other fishing gear were taken to SLNS Elara in Kareinagar. They were handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director of Jaffna for onward legal action.

About neo

Check Also

Kataragama Police attacked

Police officials from Kataragama gunned down a motorcyclist that refused an order to stop for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved