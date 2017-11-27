Education Minister says he will ensure the credibility of the education system

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that he will always take the lead to ensure the credibility of the education system in people and will never allow anyone to hide the mistakes or any wrongdoings.

The Minister recalling that he has raised his voice against the issues in education, irregularities and fraud while being a member of the opposition for number of years, expressed his views on the progress of the probe initiated into the Examinations Department.

During the past regime although the credibility in the Examinations Department has slipped no one has come forward to reveal the irregularities that occurred there or to take any proper steps in this regard, Minister Kariyawasam said.

He also revealed the decisions taken regarding two examinations according to the probe into the Examinations Department.

Accordingly, it was decided to offer the general intelligence question paper of the recently concluded Examination for Recruitment to the Grade III of Sri Lanka Administrative Service.

In addition, the limited /open competitive examination for recruitment to the Grade III of Sri Lanka Accounting Service which was held in April, has been canceled measures have been taken to hold it again.