Education Minister plans to appoint school managers to ease principals’ stress

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam is planning to appoint managers to handle the administration of national schools.

 

Minister Kariyawasama says that decision ahs been taken to reduce the administrative responsibilities of principals so that they could concentrate more on the educational needs of students.

 

The position of a school manager will be equal to that of a university administrative officer, according to Kariyawasam. He has directed the Education Ministry officials to examine the feasibility of the proposal.

 

Kariyawasam believes the appointment of school managers will help ease Principals’ stress caused by administrative responsibilities they have to shoulder due to the increasing number of students and teachers.

