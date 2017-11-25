EC says polls possible for unaffected local bodies

The Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Desapriya told a JVP delegation yesterday he would inform Court on December 4 that there was no impediment in conducting elections to the local bodies unaffected by delimitation.

A petition has been filed in the Court of Appeal against the implementation of the gazette notification citing irregularities in the delimitation process resulting in the Court issuing a stay order till December 4. This raised doubts about the possibility of conducting the elections in January as earlier hoped planned.

Mr. Desapriya told the JVP that though the final calculation had not been made, nearly 64 out of the total 340 appeared to be affected by the delimitation process.