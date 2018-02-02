EC restricts reporting on Presidential Commission reports after midnight Feb 7

The National Election Commission says that media should not report on the parliamentary debate on the reports of two presidential commissions during the ‘silent period’ from midnight 7th February.

The parliament is scheduled to debate the final reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Central Bank bond issue and the Commission to Investigate and Inquiry into Serious Acts of Fraud Corruption and Abuse of Power (PRECIFAC) on February 6 at 10.30am.

The Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated at a press conference today that this decision was taken since statements favoring or prejudicing some political parties and candidates may be made during the debate.

The Chairman also said reporting on election campaign will be allowed only on the 8th after the campaigning for the local government polls ends on midnight on the 7th February.

Mahinda Deshapriya said especially, information on the public rallies of contesting political parties and groups can be broadcast through the electronic media channels only once on the 8th February.