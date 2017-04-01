EC getting ready for the PC election

Share ! tweet







Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has informed the general secretaries of registered political parties that his commission staff members are making preparations to hold elections to three provincial councils whose terms end in September this year.

They are the North Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provincial councils.

The Election Commission is expected to call for nominations within one week of the dissolution of provincial councils and nominations should be called within two weeks of the issuance of notice. Terms of the councils of Central, Northern and North Western provinces would end at the latter part of the next year, election commissions sources said.