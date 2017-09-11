Eastern PC places confidence in 20A

The proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution to hold PC polls on the same day was passed at the Eastern Provincial Council earlier today (11), with 25 votes for and 8 votes against.

Reporters confirm that the decision was arrived at following a majority of the members agreeing to the terms of the 20th amendment.

The Draft 20th Amendment to the constitution to hold PC polls within the same day was received in conflicting ways throughout the nation. Majority of the Uva Provincial Council members voted against the amendment defeating the draft bill with 5 for, 12 against and 8 abstaining.