Earthquake in India’s

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR following a moderate earthquake in Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.

According to the Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was reported in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremors were also felt in different parts of the country. The depth of the earthquake was 30 km. It occurred at around 8.45 pm.

“The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses,” an official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told IANS.

No loss to life or property had been noted in and around Rudraprayag till late night even as news of tremors poured in from Rudraprayag, and all other parts of the state. Initial reports from Dehradun indicate that the impact of the earthquake was not significant and a lot of people did not even feel it.