Earthquake hits North India, tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand at around 10:30 pm. It lasted for 30 second, Indian media reported on Monday. Capital city in India and the surrounding areas was rocked by a quake on Monday night. According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Gurgaon,

Noida and adjoining areas of Delhi for nearly two seconds. According to IMD, earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on Richter Scale hit North India with epicentre in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the development by tweeting the same. I pray for safety of everyone, tweeted Kejriwal. No loss of life and property has been reported so far. -BS -Agencies –