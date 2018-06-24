Home / HEALTH / e-Health card for all

e-Health card for all

neo 3 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 37 Views

The Minister of Healthcare, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says an electronic health card containing all the health information of the patient will be introduced for all soon.

The Minister addressing an event held to launch the Hospital Information Management System at the Castle Street Women’s Hospital in Borella yesterday (22) said the e-Health project was initiated due to the shortage of drugs in hospitals.

He said there were shortages of about 44-79 types of drugs daily and therefore, a software was introduced to handle the shortages. Using this software the hospital director is able to get the medicine from any hospital and this system will be extended to peripheral hospitals as well.

